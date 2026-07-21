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Leo Hohmann's avatar
Leo Hohmann
6h

Thank you for this article Michael. Excellent insight and information. I was wondering how long they could go on manipulating the oil markets and thus keeping the real disastrous economic effects of Trump’s war hidden from the people. Answer: not much longer.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
6h

If in fact thousands of centrifuges have been relocated deep underground where the Iranians can continue refining uranium into weapons grade material then they will continue advancing toward the bomb. With that capability in hand the price of oil becomes irrelevant if they decide to start nuking neighbors. The world will turn into the most crazy place we have ever seen.

Our country relies on cheap energy to continue functioning. Without that our world that we take for granted will grind to a halt. We had quite a storm system pass through last night and we lost electricity for 3+ hours. Fortunately they fixed the problem which was downed trees, but it seemed a bit surreal sitting in the dark eating supper. It is certainly something most of us have not had to deal with. Prolonged power outages. Or prolonged gasoline shortages.

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