Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
4h

Invest in gold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charles's avatar
Charles
3h

I paid cash for my house 4 years ago and there people who said I should have invested in stocks instead. And perhaps they were right but when do you reach the top and sell? It's the same with any investment.

At this point if something big happens I'm fairly well set and I don't have to panic about getting out. The good news is I have a place to live my property taxes are taken care of because I'm a veteran with 100% disability.

However all that said I believe trusting in anything of this world is foolishness because God wants our total and complete trust!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture