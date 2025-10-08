It is exciting to see the price of gold soar to unprecedented levels, but we should also be horrified by what is happening to the U.S. dollar. For years, many of us warned that debasing our currency was a really bad idea. There are two primary ways that our leaders have done this. Firstly, we have added more than 27 trillion dollars to the national debt since 2009. Borrowing money that we do not have and pumping it into the economy temporarily raises our standard of living, but it also debases our currency. Secondly, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and used it to buy bonds. A lot of pundits hailed “quantitative easing” as a wonderful thing when it was introduced, but it has had very serious consequences. Now the wealthy are swimming in cash, but the value of our currency has plummeted and our standard of living has crashed. The first half of 2025 was the worst first half of a year for the U.S. dollar in more than 50 years. In other words, the purchasing power of your money has gone way down.

The reason why the price of gold is skyrocketing is not because everyone has suddenly discovered how great gold is.

The reason why the price of gold is skyrocketing is because the U.S. dollar is in the process of collapsing.

On Wednesday, the price of gold crossed the $4,000 threshold for the first time ever…

Gold surged past the $4,000 an ounce level for the first time on Wednesday, building on a record-breaking rally as broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts sent investors flocking to the safe-haven asset. Spot gold was up 1.58% at $4,047.28 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 1.58% to $4,067.70. Silver also latched on to gold’s rally, gaining 3.24% to $49.37 per ounce, and hovering just below its all-time high of $49.51.

A lot of people are celebrating this milestone, and there is nothing wrong with that.

But let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture.

So far this year, the price of gold has increased by 54 percent…

Gold, traditionally seen as a store of value during times of instability, is up 54% year-to-date, after gaining 27% in 2024. It is one of the best-performing assets of 2025, outpacing advances in global equity markets and bitcoin and losses for the U.S. dollar and crude oil. Its rally has been propelled by a combination of factors, including expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts, mounting political and economic uncertainty, strong central bank buying, hefty inflows into gold-backed ETFs and a weakening dollar.

It has been an amazing rally, and most of the experts expect the price of gold to continue to rise during the months ahead.

In fact, Goldman Sachs is now projecting that the price of gold will reach $4,900 by the end of next year…

Last quarter marked the strongest quarter on record for inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs analysts lifted their gold forecast for December 2026 from $4,300 to $4,900 per troy ounce.

Needless to say, the price of silver has been going up even faster.

So far this year, the price of silver has gone up nearly 70 percent.

That is crazy.

I never imagined that silver would be closing in on the $50 mark in October 2025.

But here we are, and it just shows how late in the game it really is.

As the U.S. dollar collapses, investors are pouring into “the so-called debasement trade”…

The moves reflect a continuation of the so-called debasement trade, in which investors pour into hard assets and crypto to hedge against what they see as the erosion of fiat currency value driven by inflation, heavy government spending, and mounting debt financed by money creation.

I couldn’t have said it any better myself.

Governments all over the world have been recklessly debasing their currencies, and so investors are looking for assets that will retain their value in a world gone mad.

The U.S. government has been a particularly egregious offender. As Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has aptly observed, stockpiling gold and silver is a way “to effectively de-dollarize”…

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has expressed concern as investors increasingly view gold as a safer asset than the US dollar. Speaking to Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua on Monday, Griffin noted that substantial capital is moving away from the dollar as investors seek to de-dollarize or reduce exposure to US sovereign risk. He added: “We’re seeing substantial asset inflation away from the dollar as people are looking for ways to effectively de-dollarize, or de-risk their portfolios vis-a-vis US sovereign risk.”

Many of us have been warning about the death of the U.S. dollar for many years.

Now it is in the process of happening right in front of our eyes.

Right now, a lot of “gold bugs” are gleefully celebrating the fact that they have been proven right.

There is nothing wrong with celebrating, but we also need to view things from a longer term perspective.

When global events really hit the fan, you will want to have physical assets that you actually have in your possession.

So please don’t put your faith in paper.

The entire system that so many of us are completely and utterly dependent upon is failing.

Yes, the price of gold is likely to continue to go up during the months ahead.

Yes, the price of silver is likely to continue to go up during the months ahead.

But whatever you choose to do, I highly recommend that you invest in things that you can physically touch.

I am entirely convinced that really big things are about to start happening.

As our world is shaken by catastrophic events, there is going to be a tremendous amount of panic.

My recommendation is to become as independent of the system as possible, because a lot of people out there are going to get absolutely crushed as the system fails all around them.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.