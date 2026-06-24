Many are referring to this year’s El Niño as a “Godzilla El Niño”, and now we are starting to understand why such an extreme label is being thrown around. We all knew that when an El Niño formed it would bring higher temperatures, but this is ridiculous. An immense heat dome is expected to fry the heartland of the United States during the next seven days, but conditions are even worse over in Europe. The information that I am about to share with you is hard to believe, but it is all true.

According to Google, when an El Niño forms Europe can typically expect “prolonged summer heatwaves, increased drought potential in central/northwestern Europe, and stormier, milder conditions during early winter”.

This time around, Europe is facing a gargantuan heat wave, and dozens of lives have already been lost…

Western Europe was in the grip of a heatwave on Wednesday that claimed dozens of lives, disrupted power ​supplies, shut schools and cultural landmarks, as forecasters warned the extreme temperatures could persist until the end of the week.

Every day this week, records are being shattered.

In the UK, it was being projected that the national June heat record would be exceeded by a very wide margin both today and tomorrow…

The UK Met Office has issued exceptionally rare “Red Extreme Heat Warnings” for today and tomorrow, with temperatures forecast to soar to at least 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit (39 Celsius), which would obliterate the UK’s June heat record of 96.08 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 Celsius).

In Spain, yesterday was the hottest day ever recorded for the month of June…

Spain’s state meteorological agency said the country recorded its highest daily average temperatures in June since at least 1950, with Tuesday’s average of 28.17C breaking the previous 2025 record of 28.01C.

Other European nations are getting absolutely baked too, but nobody is getting it any worse than France..

Tuesday was the hottest day ever in France, and then that record was broken again on Wednesday…

France has recorded its hottest day since records began in 1947, its national weather agency says, breaking a record set on Tuesday as an early summer heatwave grips western Europe. The national temperature indicator – an average of day and night temperatures across dozens of locations – hit 30C, up from 29.8C a day earlier. More than half the country remains under a red heat alert with tens of thousands of homes in the west without power. The temperature in Paris and many other areas broke 40C on Wednesday.

When you break the record for the hottest day in the history of your country for two days in a row, that is really bad.

In Landes, a high temperature of 111.7 degrees Fahrenheit was actually recorded at one point…

A high of 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 Fahrenheit) was measured in parts of Landes, in the southwest.

That is absolutely insane.

It isn’t supposed to get up to 111 degrees in France.

We have never seen anything like this before.

Unfortunately, only about 25 percent of all homes in France actually have air conditioning.

Many French citizens consider air conditioning to be bad for the planet, and so it is widely shunned…

Sadly, this heat wave is far from over.

In the coming days, Eastern Europe is going to get hammered, and a lot more people are going to die.

Meanwhile, the very first confirmed case of Ebola in Europe has popped up in France…

France on Wednesday announced its first confirmed case of Ebola identified on its territory, a doctor who had flown back from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is fighting a major outbreak. The case is the first of the deadly haemorrhagic fever identified outside the African continent during the current outbreak, which has also affected Uganda. It is the first time France has detected Ebola. In 2014, during an outbreak in west Africa, two patients were transported to France, but they had been diagnosed abroad.

As I discussed the other day, dozens of health workers have been getting infected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

To me, that is a really bad sign.

When this doctor boarded a flight home, he was only having headaches, but then he “deteriorated slightly during the flight”…

The patient “boarded a commercial flight from Kinshasa while virtually asymptomatic, experiencing only headaches,” and his condition “deteriorated slightly during the flight” before he received immediate care upon landing in Paris, the ministry stated in a press release. He was taken directly to hospital and placed in isolation after arriving in France to prevent any risk of transmission.

Since this doctor was quickly isolated, he may not spread Ebola to others.

But what about everyone else on the flight?

Are some of them now carrying the disease?

I think that this outbreak is a much bigger story than most people realize.

But WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus continues to insist that the risk to the general population is low…

Still, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the international risk remains low. “Whenever a case happens in Europe or other parts of the world outside Africa, I see overreaction, but I don’t think overreaction is needed,” he said at a news conference Wednesday. Less than 30 Ebola cases have been reported outside of Africa since the first outbreak about a half century ago, he said. “No need for panic,” Tedros said.

Hopefully he is right.

But I don’t think that he is.

There is no effective treatment for this version of Ebola, and there is no cure.

So if you get it, there is a very good chance that you will die.

Hopefully more people will start waking up to the fact that this chapter of human history will be a time of war, famine, pestilence and natural disasters.

I am convinced that the next six months are going to be absolutely nuts.

We are facing war in Ukraine, war in the Middle East, a global food crisis, an Ebola outbreak and a “Godzilla El Niño” simultaneously, and I have a feeling that many other unexpected surprises are just around the corner.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because we are in for a bumpy ride.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.