Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Cooper's avatar
Cooper
10h

Anybody else able to see the real problem here...?

Art of the deal?

Trump’s claims:

Mar 3: "We won the war."

Mar 7: "We defeated Iran."

Mar 9: "We must attack Iran."

Mar 9: "The war is ending very beautifully."

Mar 10: "practically nothing left to target."

Mar 11: “You never like to say early you won. We won.”

Mar 12: "We did win, but we not completely yet."

Mar 13: "We won the war."

Mar 14: "Please help us."

Mar 15: "If you don't help us, I will remember it."

Mar 16: "Actually, we don't need any help at all."

Mar 16: "I was just testing who's listening."

Mar 16: "If NATO doesn't help, they will suffer."

Mar 17: "We neither need nor want NATO's help."

Mar 18: "Allies must cooperate in reopening Hormuz."

Mar 19: "US allies need to get a grip."

Mar 20: "NATO are cowards."

Mar 21: "Hormuz, we don't use it, no need to open it."

Mar 22: "This is the last time. I will give Iran 48 hours."

Mar 22: "Iran is Dead"

Mar 23: "We had very good talk with Iran."

Mar 24: "We’re making progress."

Mar 25: “They gave us a present today."

Mar 26: "Make a deal."

Mar 27: "We don’t have to be there for NATO."

Mar 29: "Talks are progressing."

Mar 30: "Open Hormuz immediately or consequences."

Mar 31: "Deal very close, Iran will do the right thing."

Apr 1: "We’ll see what happens very soon."

Apr 2: "Deal likely, strikes if not."

Apr 3: "Something big is going to happen."

Apr 4: "Iran must comply immediately."

Apr 5: "Open the fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards."

Apr 6 : "A whole civilization will die."

Apr 7: "Total and complete victory."

Apr 8: "Objectives were met."

No regime change.

The strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Israel is getting destroyed.

Iran won?

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Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
11hEdited

Where do we go from here? A very good question. Don't be surprised when the U.S. military resumes operations against Iran as the so-called ceasefire is meaningless. Also, terrorists practice deceit as a virtue and it's a waste of time to negotiate with them. The situation is very fluid. It’s time to get spiritually prepped.

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