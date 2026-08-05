Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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MR's avatar
MR
11h

Michael none of the sources you listed are trustworthy , not one of them, they are all marxist propaganda machines. For example, "The primary reason why those migrants are so desperate is because they are hungry." No Michael they came because NGOS(marxists) once again engaged in coordinating an invasion, that is a proven fact. Could some of what you have swallowed as fact based on any of these sources even come close to being the truth? Possibly but I have my doubts and for good reason, I don't believe anything coming from the marxist left.

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RM's avatar
RM
10h

I for one am growing tired of Michael’s indefatigable optimism. Stop sugarcoating everything! We can take it!

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