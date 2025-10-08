Do you know why Joe Biden never gave Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine while he was in the White House? Even at such an extremely advanced state of mental decline, Biden still understood that allowing the Ukrainians to have such missiles would put us right on the brink of nuclear war. In addition to supplying the missiles, we would have to supply the delivery platforms, and we would literally have to guide the missiles to their targets. So from Russia’s perspective, these would be American missiles that are fired from American delivery platforms and that are guided to their targets by American personnel. Most of the time, Tomahawk cruise missiles carry conventional warheads, but they were originally designed to also be capable of carrying nuclear warheads. So how would the Russians respond if cruise missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads are suddenly rocketing toward their cities?

The Russians possess the best anti-missile systems in the entire world, but it is inevitable that some Tomahawk cruise missiles would get through because they were designed to be extremely evasive…

The 5.6-metre- (18.4-foot-) long missile has a range of up to approximately 2,400 km (about 1,500 miles) and can travel as fast as 885 km (550 miles) per hour. Tomahawks are launched vertically from ships, but they can be launched horizontally from torpedo tubes on attack submarines or from external launchers attached to a submarine’s hull. The missile is powered by a solid propellant during its launch phase. Thereafter it is powered by a turbofan engine that does not emit much heat, which makes infrared detection difficult. It can also elude detection by radar because it has a small cross section and operates at low altitudes. Once it reaches land, the Tomahawk uses inertial and terrain-contour-matching (TERCOM) radar guidance, in which a map stored on the missile’s computer is continually compared with the actual terrain to locate the missile’s position relative to the target. Similarly, the target is identified from a stored image. As the TERCOM scans the landscape, the Tomahawk missile is capable of twisting and turning like a radar-evading fighter plane, skimming the landscape at an altitude of only 30–90 metres (100–300 feet).

Can you imagine what would happen if a Tomahawk cruise missile provided by the United States slammed into the Kremlin?

There would be no going back after that.

But the biggest reason why we must not give Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine is because they were originally designed to be able to carry nuclear warheads…

Submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles entered service in 1983 with conventional (i.e., nonnuclear) land-attack and antiship missile variants, as well as with a land-attack missile carrying a nuclear warhead. The nuclear variant has since been retired, and a land-attack cluster-bomb variant that disperses bomblets has been added.

Let me ask you a question.

How would we respond if cruise missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads were heading toward Washington D.C.?

Would we just wait to see what happens when they hit, or would we strike back while they are still in the air?

If you analyze things from that perspective, you will quickly realize why giving Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would be an absolutely insane thing to do.

Of course the Ukrainians are desperate to get their hands on them, because they know that it will make it much more likely that NATO forces will be dragged into the war.

Joe Biden always refused when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for Tomahawks, but now Zelensky is hoping that Trump will grant his request…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Kyiv is seeking access to the American-made long-range missile, different variants of which have ranges of up to 1,550 miles, according to the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Russia’s most populous and politically important cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, and a host of important air, naval, oil refining and drone production facilities would be within range if the longest-range version of the Tomahawk is supplied to Ukraine.

Six months ago, there is no way that President Trump would have given Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, times have changed and President Trump says that he has “sort of made a decision”…

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he is close to deciding on whether to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range missiles, adding that he wanted to see the target list first. “I sort of made a decision pretty much. I think I want to find out what they’re doing with them, where they’re sending them, I guess. I have to ask that question,” Trump said.

If the American people truly understood what was at stake, they would be going nuts.

We have a very small window of opportunity to avoid war with Russia, and we are totally blowing it.

On Sunday, Vladimir Putin warned that relations between our two countries will be destroyed if the U.S. provides Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles…

“This will lead to the destruction of our relations, or at least the positive trends that have emerged in these relations,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video clip released on Sunday by Russian state television.

Putin also stated that the introduction of Tomahawk cruise missiles would represent a “qualitatively new stage of escalation”…

Putin warned that the weapons would mark a “qualitatively new stage of escalation” because Ukraine could not fire them without the U.S. personnel. He suggested, however, that Trump would ultimately decide against their provision because he knew how to listen.

President Trump still has time to step back from the brink, because no Tomahawks have been provided to Ukraine yet.

Let’s hope that he is getting some good advice.

Once Tomahawks have arrived in Ukraine, one Russian lawmaker is warning that their response “will be tough, ambiguous, measured, and asymmetrical”…

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the parliament’s defense committee and a former deputy defense minister, said Russia knew how to shoot these missiles down and would target any launchers it detected on Ukrainian soil. “Our response will be tough, ambiguous, measured, and asymmetrical. We will find ways to hurt those who cause us trouble,” he told the state RIA news agency on Wednesday. “The only problems will be for those who supply them and those who use them; that’s where the problems will be.”

The Russians have already demonstrated what their new Oreshnik missiles can do.

I don’t even want to imagine how much damage they could cause in the heart of Kyiv.

Another Russian lawmaker is suggesting that a major military hub in Poland could be hit if Tomahawks are provided to Ukraine…

Speaking on 60 Minutes, Zhuravlyov, the chairman of the Rodina political party and first deputy chairman of the parliamentary defense committee, said that the U.S. would deliver Tomahawks to Ukraine for strikes on Russian strikes. He added that Russia needed to show “that we are ready” for an escalation, and that while Moscow was not in conflict with Poland, it would be ready to strike its Rzeszów military hub.

Hopefully that Russian lawmaker is not serious, because an attack on Poland would mean all-out war between Russia and the entire NATO alliance.

We have entered such a dangerous time.

Russian forces have been steadily moving forward, and western leaders have become desperate to do something to alter the trajectory of the conflict. According to Putin, the Russians have taken almost 5,000 square kilometers so far this year…

Putin, addressing a meeting with Russian top military commanders, said Ukrainian forces were retreating in all sectors of the front. He said Kyiv was trying to strike deep into Russian territory, but it would not help it to change the situation in the more than 3 1/2-year-old war. “At this time, the Russian armed forces fully hold the strategic initiative,” Putin told the meeting in northwestern Russia, according to a Kremlin transcript. “This year, we have liberated nearly 5,000 square km of territory — 4,900 — and 212 localities.”

I wish that I could talk to both Trump and Putin and explain to them why peace is so important.

With each passing day, we are getting closer to nuclear war.

And if Ukraine starts firing Tomahawk cruise missiles at major Russian cities, we will be right on the verge of the unthinkable.

If we are going to change course before it is too late, now is the time.

