Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Eli's avatar
Eli
12h

🤷🏻‍♂️ cry me a river. This is what happens when you lose wars. “To the victor goes the spoils”. Of course nothing will go back to the way it was before.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
9h

Awhile ago I stopped believing anything Trump said, I am very disappointed in him. How many times have we gone back and fourth with these agreements with Iran. We went into this war over nuclear and have accomplished nothing there. Iran cannot be trusted to do what they agree to, the president is in over his head and we are paying the price for it. But, I believe this is all working towards Gods plan, and we just have to trust and obey. Keep looking up!

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