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Tom Lamendola's avatar
Tom Lamendola
Oct 1

The inmates are definitely running the asylum!

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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
Oct 1

Why is the IRGC frantically pulling its elite S-300 and Bavar-373 mobile air-defense systems inland to Isfahan while leaving the Makran coast completely naked? Because they are suffering from deep institutional PTSD from the 2024 Masyaf raid and are hyper-fixating on the "Pickaxe Mountain" nuclear facility as a target. It's a masterclass in tactical deception. They are fortifying an un-crackable mountain while leaving the exact coastal ridges open for the Marine Expeditionary Units.

​Read the full tactical analysis here:

https://triggledger.substack.com/p/battlefield-sanitation-is-not-hesitation?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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