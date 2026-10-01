A nuclear war is not going to start because everyone agrees that they want one to happen. Rather, a nuclear war will start because someone decides that the next escalation will still be manageable. At this moment leaders all over the world are engaged in a very foolish game of brinksmanship. They are all calculating how close to the edge they can go without falling over. In such an environment, it will only take one very stupid mistake to set off a chain of events that nobody will be able to control. We are now closer to nuclear war than we have ever been in our entire history, and that is a very dangerous place to be.

Most Americans do not realize that a military conflict between Russia and our allies in Europe could literally erupt at any time, and recently there have been some very alarming incidents…

In the past few weeks, an Italian Nato fighter has downed a Russian drone over Lithuania, a Russian frigate has fired emergency flares at a Danish military helicopter, and details of an official Lithuanian evacuation plan in the event of full-scale invasion have been reported.

There have also been a number of cyberattacks that have been blamed on the Russians.

Earlier today, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that his nation is “preparing for major hybrid attacks” and that Germany is ready to respond to such attacks “swiftly and very clearly”…

German chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Germany is “preparing for major hybrid attacks, including severe ones,” and would respond “swiftly and very clearly.” The embattled chancellor said the growing number of incidents came amid Russia’s “growing perplexity” at its “unsuccessful conduct of the war in Ukraine.” He said it’s “important that we refuse to be intimidated by cyberattacks, drones, and online propaganda.”

So exactly what is Merz saying?

Is he indicating that Germany will respond militarily to future “hybrid attacks” that are blamed on Russia?

The Ukrainians would love that.

They have been trying to drag NATO forces into the war for years.

Of course if our European allies get dragged into the war in Ukraine, we will get dragged into the war in Ukraine as well.

Are you prepared to send family members over to the killing fields in eastern Ukraine?

In a previous article, I discussed the fact that all 18-year-old men in Germany are now being required to report for mandatory military medical exams.

Obviously the Germans are preparing for a potential war with Russia.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that the Russians have no intention of attacking Germany or any of our other European allies.

However, he is also warning that if the Russians are attacked they “will have to respond”…

That certainly sounds rather ominous.

Putin is also warning that if a war with Europe erupts it could easily escalate to “a fatal point of no return”…

“We must understand that the moment when nothing can be changed can come very quickly and unexpectedly for everyone. The logic of escalation and increasingly harsh retaliatory measures is leading to a fatal point of no return,” Putin said.

Needless to say, he was referring to the use of nuclear weapons.

There should be no doubt about that.

Putin is a strategist.

He realizes that he is outgunned by NATO’s conventional forces, and so if war with NATO erupts Putin says that it could become necessary to use unconventional weapons…

He eventually confirms that “if it comes to a direct attack on the Russian Federation – in this case we mean Kaliningrad, but may be some other territories as well – of course, naturally, immediately what will be on the agenda is the use … of all weapons that we are the disposal of our country.” He says that with Nato a potential adversary “exceeding us,” Russia would not have “many means to counter such a threat,” and would need to use its “competitive advantages.” But Putin says that the risk of using nuclear weapons is only serious if Nato’s threats against Russia are serious.

To me, it is very interesting that Putin mentioned Kaliningrad.

Lately, there have been some experts in the western world that have been suggesting that western forces could either seize or blockade Kaliningrad and use that as leverage to force a settlement of the war in Ukraine.

In response, the Russians have made it exceedingly clear that nuclear weapons could be used in such a scenario…

Russia’s warning that it could resort to nuclear weapons if NATO attempts to isolate Kaliningrad is raising new concerns that the heavily militarized Russian exclave could become a flashpoint between Moscow and the alliance, as experts warn the territory is already being used to pressure Europe through hybrid warfare. Moscow warned NATO in a diplomatic document that it was prepared to use “the entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons” if alliance members attempted to isolate Kaliningrad from the rest of Russia, Reuters reported Wednesday. Kaliningrad, a Russian territory geographically separated from the Russian mainland, sits on the Baltic Sea between NATO members Poland and Lithuania and hosts significant Russian military assets, including elements of Moscow’s Baltic Fleet.

Of course this threat was not just conveyed by a diplomatic document that the general public did not get to see.

Two days ago, the Russian Embassy in the UK posted the following on X…

Wow.

The Russians are not messing around.

Meanwhile, they continue to bomb the living daylights out of Kyiv…

Russia unleashed a widely anticipated air campaign against Ukraine’s energy grid on Wednesday, hitting power facilities and infrastructure around Kyiv and other regions in the heaviest combined attack on energy sites in months. The strikes, in which Ukrainian officials said seven people were killed, followed days of intensifying drone barrages primarily on the capital, a prelude to what many Ukrainians expect to be a winter of attacks intended to plunge cities into cold and darkness when Ukraine is short of air defences. Ukraine’s state power grid operator Ukrenergo said it had imposed emergency power cuts as a result of the attack in Kyiv and three surrounding regions — the first time such a measure had been imposed in the capital since the spring.

It is going to be a really cold winter in Ukraine.

Sadly, there is no end to the war in sight.

Here in the United States, President Trump just told the media that it appears that the terrorist that attempted to hijack a plane that was headed to Tel Aviv has links to Iran…

US President Donald Trump suggests the flydubai pilot who tried to crash a plane full of Israelis may be linked to Iran. Asked by reporters outside the White House whether the pilot is linked to Iran, Trump responds, “We’re working on it. They’re being very open with us. I would say the answer based on what I’m hearing is yes.”

This could potentially be used as justification for another round of military strikes.

If the terrorist’s links to Iran can be confirmed, Trump is threatening to hit Iran “very hard”…

Trump also warned that if the link is established to Iran, the United States would retaliate. “Oh they’ll be hit, very hard, don’t worry,” Trump said. “You just ask them. They know what happened. They’ll be hit very hard.”

During his exchange with the press, Trump had something else to say about Iran that was even more foreboding.

Trump declared that the Iranians will “either sign a very fair deal or they won’t exist any longer”.

That isn’t just a threat to attack again.

That is a threat to annihilate.

I truly hope that Trump was exaggerating.

And I truly hope that the Iranians are not taking him seriously.

Unfortunately, the Iranians have indicated that they are prepared to fight a “doomsday war” with the United States.

Needless to say, it takes “doomsday weapons” in order to fight a “doomsday war”.

So does Iran have weapons that they have not told us about yet?

It appears that the apocalyptic phase of World War III could be just around the corner, and that should deeply alarm all of us.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.