There have been stunning new developments in the Middle East. France and the Palestinian Authority have agreed to establish a joint committee to draft a constitution for a Palestinian state. Needless to say, this will give French President Emmanuel Macron a tremendous amount of power to shape what a future Palestinian government will look like. But the mainstream media in the western world is hardly saying anything about this.

Meanwhile, Israel and Iran are moving even closer to war.

It is being reported that Iranian missile factories are “working around the clock” so that the Iranians can fire up to 2,000 missiles at once when the current pause in hostilities inevitably fails…

Tensions between Iran and Israel are once again reaching a dangerous peak. Intelligence reports cited by The New York Times warn that Tehran is preparing for a much larger and deadlier confrontation than before. Iran’s missile factories are working around the clock, and its military is reportedly building the ability to launch up to 2,000 missiles at once at Israel — a dramatic escalation compared to the 500 missiles fired over 12 days during the June 2025 clashes. This time, both countries are moving beyond ordinary military posturing. Iran is preparing for a fast, overwhelming strike, while Israel is strengthening its defenses — not only against ballistic missiles but also developing new systems to intercept hypersonic weapons, a threat that could soon enter the Middle East battlefield.

During the 12 Day War, the Iranians fired a few missiles at a time, and that made it fairly easy for the Israelis to intercept them.

When fighting resumes, the Iranians hope to overwhelm Israeli defenses by firing vast numbers of missiles simultaneously.

Multiple Iranian officials have made it clear that Iran’s missile arsenal hasn’t just been rebuilt. According to them, it is now far better than it was during the 12 Day War…

“Iran’s missile power today far surpasses that of the 12-Day War,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently declared, touting what he described as the regime’s rapid recovery from the massive U.S. and Israeli bombardment that struck dozens of military and nuclear sites in June. “The enemy in the recent 12-day war failed to achieve all its objectives and was defeated,” he said. His comments were echoed by Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh, who claimed that Iran’s defense industry has not only rebounded but expanded. “Iran’s defense production has improved both in quantity and quality compared to before the 12-day Israeli-imposed war in June,” Nasirzadeh said Monday, insisting that new missiles are rolling off production lines faster than ever.

Will the Israelis just sit back and allow the Iranians to mass produce thousands upon thousands of missiles?

According to Newsweek, the Israelis consider both Iran’s nuclear program and Iran’s missile program to be “existential threats”…

Israel’s perspective reflects the urgency these developments create. Israeli officials view Iran’s nuclear and missile advances as existential threats. Although Israel’s June offensive was halted under U.S. pressure, officials reportedly consider the work unfinished and see no barrier to resuming strikes if Iran continues advancing its nuclear and missile programs.

I don’t think that it will be too much longer before fighting resumes.

And once it does, will it be for all the marbles?

The Jerusalem Post is telling us that there are some Israeli officials that are pushing for regime change in Iran before President Trump leaves office in 2029…

Certain Israeli officials have increasingly been dropping anonymous threats to Iran in the global and Israeli media to try to deter it from its ongoing push to rebuild its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programs. One of the latest threats was that Israel should strive with the US for regime change before US President Donald Trump exits office in 2029.

Of course at the moment Israel is occupied with Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north.

In both cases a ceasefire is supposed to be in effect, but in both cases the IDF has continued “to conduct operations on both fronts”…

It’s been one month since Israel and Hamas reached the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire proposed by President Donald Trump, and the anniversary looms of a separate U.S.-backed truce in Lebanon reached between Israel and Hezbollah in November 2024, yet the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to conduct operations on both fronts. IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani argued that Israeli attacks in the two countries are justified due to ongoing enemy action and attempts to rebuild capabilities ravaged by the two-year war that has rocked the Middle East. “I think what’s clear is that Hamas and Hezbollah, in the north in a similar way, are interested in violating the agreement,” Shoshani told Newsweek at a briefing on Tuesday. “They’re interested in the agreement being held on our side, and they’re interested to violate it without any consequences.”

In the short-term, I don’t think that there is going to be peace.

In fact, I think that the Middle East could erupt in flames at any moment.

But once the war is finally over, the “international community” is going to push extremely hard for a Palestinian state to be established.

On Tuesday, France announced that it will be helping the Palestinian Authority to “draft a constitution for a future state”…

France hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Paris for a meeting on Tuesday, during which French President Emmanuel Macron committed to helping the PA draft a constitution for a future state. Macron, whose country led the charge in recognizing a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September, said France and the PA would set up a joint committee to work on drawing up a new framework for the state. “This committee will be responsible for working on all legal aspects: constitutional, institutional and organizational,” he told reporters, adding that Abbas had presented him with the first draft of a potential constitution.

This is enormous news.

So why isn’t it getting a lot more coverage?

Along with France, Saudi Arabia has also been one of the leading advocates for a Palestinian state.

And the Saudis are making it abundantly clear that they will not join the Abraham Accords unless there is a plan to make a Palestinian state a reality…

Trump said last month he hoped Saudi Arabia would “very soon” join other Muslim countries that signed the 2020 Abraham Accords normalizing ties with Israel. But Riyadh has signaled to Washington through diplomatic channels that its position has not changed: it will sign up only if there is agreement on a roadmap to Palestinian statehood, two Gulf sources told Reuters. The intention is to avoid diplomatic missteps and ensure alignment of the Saudi and US positions before any public statements are made, they said. One said the aim was to avoid any confusion at or after the White House talks on November 18.

The Saudis will meet with President Trump next week.

They are desperate to see a Palestinian state established.

And they are convinced that Trump is the president that will be able to deliver it.

Of course once a Palestinian state is formally established, we all know what that will mean.

We really are living in historic times, and so many major events are starting to happen right in front of our eyes.

So buckle up and hold on tight, because global events will soon get really crazy.

