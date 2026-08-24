Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
10h

Interesting that in Satan’s world of alien beings (UFOs)…most of them (greys, mantis, Nordics, reptilians) seem to be sexless. I’m sure Satan’s very pleased with the transgender/homosexual direction we humans are going.

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Bill Fitzer's avatar
Bill Fitzer
9h

The WNBA has become a vehement opponent of traditional Christian norms. Almost like the league is trying to “kill, steal and destroy” those Christian norms.

Hmmm, someone in scripture is described as doing that very same thing. Who could that be?

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