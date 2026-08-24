The WNBA has become one of the epicenters of the culture war in 2026, and on Sunday night things got really crazy. Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom was thrown out of a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. The reason why he was thrown out of the game is because he was standing up for biological women. It was just so bizarre. If you would have told me 30 years ago that someday it would be controversial to say that men shouldn’t play women’s basketball, I never would have believed you. But this is where we are as a society today.

With 1:22 remaining in the third quarter, Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud suddenly started yelling at Enes Kanter Freedom in the stands after a timeout was called…

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom was ejected from Sunday night’s Indiana-Chicago WNBA game after he was confronted by Sky guard Natasha Cloud late in the third quarter. Freedom was sitting along the baseline. He had on a black shirt that read “WOMAN noun. adult human female.” The Fever called for a timeout after Cloud scored inside with 1:22 left in the third. Cloud then did a chest bump with teammate Aicha Coulibaly before turning around and walking in Kanter’s direction.

She obviously knew exactly who Enes Kanter Freedom was, and she moved directly toward him in a threatening manner.

Cloud was spewing all sorts of profanity, and she accused him of wanting to sleep with Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham…

Freedom, who was sitting near the baseline at Wintrust Arena, said the confrontation began after he celebrated a 3-pointer by Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. “Sophie Cunningham shot a three, and I put my hands up to celebrate,” Freedom said. “Literally, a couple possessions later, Natasha [Cloud] came back and started screaming and yelling and said, ‘She’s not gonna sleep with you.’ “And I was like, ‘I am not trying to sleep with her. I’m just here to protect women and support her.’ And then, obviously, after that she started yapping, and she started to walk towards me, and literally I just got up, and then I was like, ‘I’m just here to protect women, and that’s all.’”

Cloud continued to be abusive, but she didn’t get into any trouble at all.

Instead it was Enes Kanter Freedom who got ejected, and after the game was over Cloud explained that the transgender community “will always be protected by me”…

Cloud was held back by teammates and security as she continued to shout and point at Kanter Freedom. She spoke with team and league security after Chicago’s 113-90 loss but did not address the media. Cloud took to social media later Sunday night, saying in a Threads post that transgender people “will always be protected by me.”

If you have not seen video footage of the incident yet, I would highly encourage you to check it out…

As you can see, Cloud walked a long way across the court to spew her abuse at Enes Kanter Freedom.

After the game, he correctly noted that he had been ejected from the game for standing up for women…

Ever since he made waves on social media by jokingly declaring himself eligible for the upcoming WNBA draft, he has been a target for abuse by the left.

In fact, leftist protesters confronted him before he even entered the arena on Sunday night…

Before Freedom entered the arena, a group of protesters confronted him outside Wintrust Arena, forcing security personnel to surround the 6-foot-10 former NBA player. Video showed activists shouting at Freedom and giving him the middle finger.

The reason why so many protesters were there on Sunday night was because Sophie Cunningham was going to be playing.

Earlier this summer, she caused a tremendous amount of controversy by truthfully stating that female basketball players “shouldn’t have to go against biological men”…

Cunningham set off the firestorm in a July ESPN profile, when the Fever guard said she wants to protect young girls who “shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

She is 100% correct.

But now she is showered with abuse wherever her team travels.

Sadly, she is not the only one being abused.

At this point, women and girls that choose to take a stand against the trans agenda are also now experiencing abuse at WNBA games…

The clash comes after weeks of similar confrontations, as Sey mentioned, including two teen girls being berated by a WNBA team co-owner in Seattle for wearing XX-XY Athletics clothing and a mother and daughter in Atlanta being told that they needed to cover up their shirts or leave the game. In contrast, pro-trans messaging has been consistently allowed and even favored.

Of course the WNBA is not going to change.

In fact, the Toronto Tempo just introduced a “non-binary” mascot…

The Toronto Tempo unveiled a “non-binary” turtle mascot Tuesday in an apparent swipe at Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. The expansion franchise introduced Dez, a “butch” Borealis Blue Snapping Turtle that uses she/they pronouns, alongside a companion named Dot, an arctic hare that uses she/her pronouns. The team rolled out the pair at Scotiabank Arena during its home game against Cunningham’s Fever. In its announcement, the Tempo said Dez hails from Muskoka, Ontario, has a fondness for soft-shell tacos, and is a Taurus.

Once upon a time, team mascots were cute and fluffy and non-threatening.

Now they are being used to shove political agendas at us…

I have never heard of a professional basketball team creating an entirely new mascot just to troll an opposing player.

Sadly, Sophie Cunningham will probably be a target for the left for the rest of her career.

And that will likely discourage other professional athletes from speaking out about these issues.

Needless to say, that is precisely what the left wants.

They intend to bully us into submission, and we must not allow that to happen.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.