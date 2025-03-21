Until today, I didn’t even know that this was going to happen in October.

Things are moving so fast, and what I have to share with you today is very alarming.

But first, I want to thank those of you that have made the decision to become paid subscribers, because without paid subscribers this newsletter would not be possible. Every single month, this newsletter is read by people in more than half of the nations on the entire planet, and when you sign up for a paid subscription you literally make yourself part of that effort.

We need to share the truth with as many people as we possibly can, because time is running out. The clock is ticking, and there are so few voices out there that are accurately warning people about what is really coming next.