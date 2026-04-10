Most people have no idea how important the next couple of days are going to be.

This is the one chance that the U.S. and Iran have to end this war before things get really crazy.

But the Iranians do not appear to be willing to compromise on their list of 10 key demands, and the Trump administration has certain red lines that it is not willing to cross.

So I don’t think that there is going to be a deal, and if there is no deal that is going to have enormous implications for every man, woman and child on the entire planet.

Energy shortages are intensifying and fertilizer is not getting to farmers all over the northern hemisphere.

We are facing a global disaster of epic proportions, and yet most people in the western world just continue to party.

I have so much to share with you today. But first, I wanted to explain why I do articles like this. Periodically, I share some bonus content with my paid subscribers as a way to say thank you. Without the help of those of you that are paid subscribers, I would not be able to share the truth with people living in more than 130 different countries every single week. This newsletter is read by people living in Russia, China, Iran and many other closed societies. You make all of this possible, and so normally on Friday I try to do something to return the favor.

There have been some very important developments within the past 24 hours.

Global events are moving so rapidly now, and what is going to happen this weekend has the potential to change everything.