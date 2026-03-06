The chaos that has erupted in the Middle East has stunned the entire globe.

The relentless bombing of Iran is unlike anything we have ever seen before. The U.S. and Israel are successfully destroying thousands of targets, but the Iranians continue to fight back. In fact, some of the images of the destruction that we have witnessed in Tel Aviv are very sobering. This is a major war, and there is no end in sight.

Here in the United States, prominent voices are ranting and raving, pointing fingers, and viciously attacking one another.

Many of these voices would have you believe that if we would just listen to them and do what they are telling us to do, everything would be just fine.

But of course they are dead wrong. There isn’t going to be a political solution to “the perfect storm” that we are now facing, and that should be obvious to everyone at this stage.

What very few seem to understand is that this isn’t just another chapter in history.

We really are living in apocalyptic times, and God warned us about all of this in advance.

In fact, God specifically warned us about this war with Iran in advance.

Nobody can deny this, because we have the receipts.

I have been publishing those receipts for years.

So it frustrates me that so few seem to be seeing the bigger picture.

Instead of ranting and raving, prominent voices all over this nation should be humbling themselves and turning back to God.

That is the proper response.

So many of the things that God warned us about in advance are now happening right in front of our eyes.

And the rest of the things that God warned us about in advance will happen like clockwork.

Those that are ranting and raving about how much they hate everyone are a fulfillment of prophecy too, but they don’t seem to realize it.

Yes, it is our job to expose evil, but we are never to hate anyone.

Instead, we are supposed to shine a light in a world that is getting darker with each passing day.

Today, I have some breathtaking new developments in the Middle East to share with all of you.