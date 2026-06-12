Will it be war or will it be peace?

I realize that there is so much confusion out there right now.

In fact, it appears that the Trump administration and the Iranians are both extremely confused about what is going on.

As I started to write this article, I was reminded of the lyrics to a song by a band called Genesis that was popular when I was growing up…

I must've dreamed a thousand dreams

Been haunted by a million screams

But I can hear the marching feet

They're moving into the street



Now, did you read the news today?

They say the danger's gone away

But I can see the fires still alight

They're burning into the night



There's too many men, too many people

Making too many problems

And not much love to go 'round

Can't you see this is a land of confusion?

We really are living in a land of confusion.

So many people are still convinced that “peace and safety” are just around the corner.

And so when we try to share the truth with them and warn them about what is coming, we often find that hearts have grown so hard.

But we can’t give up, because there is so much at stake.

In 1900, there were approximately 1.6 billion people living on this planet.

Today, there are approximately 8.3 billion people living on this planet.

The destinies of 8.3 billion precious souls are hanging in the balance, and so we must keep fighting.

I want to encourage you to keep on doing what you have been called to do.

No matter what circumstances you find yourself in, you can make a difference.

When the Apostle Paul was thrown in prison, he may have been tempted to think that his ministry was over. But it was in prison that the Apostle Paul actually wrote large portions of the New Testament.

When David was exiled by King Saul and had to hide in the wilderness with a small band of men, there were times when he probably had a very difficult time imagining any future for himself. But he went on to become one of the greatest kings in human history.

Things may seem really bad for you right now, but there is always a way to turn things around.

It is going to be so important to remember that during the chaotic times that are ahead.

You may feel like your life has totally gone off the rails, but you can choose to start moving it in a positive direction starting today. As long as you are still above ground, you still have time to become the person that you were created to be.

There was a time in my life long ago when nobody thought that I would ever amount to much of anything.

But today my articles go out to people living in two-thirds of the nations on the entire planet each week. I want to thank those of you that are paid subscribers for making this possible. Without your help, I would not be able to do this.

Nobody can make it on their own.

We were designed to work as a team, and that is exactly what we need to do.

Maybe you are fighting a seemingly hopeless battle right now.

I want you to know that you don’t have to fight it alone.

God is in control, and you have brothers and sisters all around you.

The times that are ahead are going to be so crazy, and we are all going to need one another.

Today, I would like to discuss the absolutely insane events of the past 24 hours.