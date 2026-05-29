The most apocalyptic times in all of human history are ahead of us, and deception is running rampant everywhere that we look.

Unfortunately, even though global events have accelerated significantly during the first half of 2026, most of the population has been lulled into a false sense of security.

The mainstream media continues to insist that any problems that we are facing are just temporary and that everything is going to be just fine, and most people have totally bought into that narrative.

Thankfully, some people out there are waking up.

This week, I exchanged emails with a reader in India that watched a recent interview that I did with Ricky Scaparo and got one of my books. He had some really insightful questions, and it was a joy to interact with him.

Because of your help, this newsletter reaches people living in about two-thirds of the nations on the entire planet each week.

I have a reputation for writing about “bad news”, but of course the truth is that everything that I write about is actually incredibly good news if you have the proper perspective.

Every time I publish another article, I am sharing evidence that what we believe is true.

And every time I publish another article I am pointing to the fact that the end of this era of humanity’s story is rapidly drawing to a close, and that is a message of great hope.

Yes, if you have based your entire future on the systems of this world, what I have to share is not good news at all because the future of the systems of this world is very bleak.

But if you understand that we were told history in advance and that global events are building up to an ending that is far greater than any of us even have words to describe, there is no way that you cannot be incredibly excited about the future.

I endeavor to shine a light in the darkness, and people all over the planet are touched by my work each week. But my goal is to do so much more. During the next 12 months, I want to find new methods that will allow me to expose millions to the truth. But I could not do that without those of you that are paid subscribers, because those of you that are paid subscribers make this operation possible.

The destinies of more than 8 billion people are hanging in the balance.

I wish that I had the time to sit down personally with every single one of them.

But that simply is not possible.

So I am using the Internet to reach as many as I can for as long as I can.

Thank you so much for being part of the team.

Today, I want to talk about deception, because what we are witnessing at this moment is absolutely unprecedented.