This is such an exciting time to be alive!

A lot of people out there look at the things that are going on in our world today and they think that it is all bad news.

In fact, I just received an email from someone that accused me of spreading “doom and gloom” because I am accurately reporting on what is happening in the Middle East.

But I am not a “doom and gloomer” at all.

There is no other time in human history that I would have rather lived than right now.

We are the Book of Revelation generation, and we are the ones that will prepare the way for the return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Jesus gave us very specific signs to watch for that would indicate that His return was drawing near.

He didn’t give us those signs so that we would be afraid.

Instead, He gave us those signs so that we could have peace in the midst of the storm.

If God didn’t think that you could handle what is happening, He wouldn’t have put you here.

God knew about all of this in advance, He is in control, and He has a plan for you.

So the truth is that everyone that gets down and depressed when they see what is going on in our world today is taking the exact wrong approach.

God doesn’t want us to break down emotionally and throw a tantrum when we are faced with great challenges.

He wants us to be strong and courageous.

He wants us to embrace the adventures that He has set before us.

I have a job to do.

You have a job to do.

Each one of us has a job that is unique.

I can’t do what you are supposed to do, because I don’t have your skills and abilities.

Your destiny is for you alone.

Hopefully I can help to inspire you to fulfill that destiny and to become everything that God created you to be.

When bad things happen, and they will, it is so important to have the proper perspective.

Much of the global population will think that “the world is ending” as prophetic events play out, but we know differently.

There is a redemptive purpose to all of the events that are going to happen.

Every time there is a great shaking of some kind, the purpose is to shake people up so much that they will realize that they really do need a Savior.

Right now, hearts are so hard.

It is going to take a tremendous amount of shaking to soften those hearts, and that is precisely what is ahead of us.

In Matthew 24, Jesus specifically warned us that the world would experience war, famine and pestilence in the days just before His return…

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

We also see those same three elements being mentioned in Revelation 6…

7 When the Lamb opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, “Come!” 8 I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him. They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth.

It isn’t a coincidence that war, famine and pestilence are in the headlines right now.

We really are living in the last days.

Those of you that are paid subscribers are helping me to share the truth with people in two-thirds of the nations on the entire planet each week. I cannot thank you enough, because I simply could not do this without you. By choosing to be part of this team, you make this operation possible.

I also want to thank those of you that have been praying for me. In a lot of ways, the first half of 2026 has been very challenging. But I just keep moving forward, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Today, I have some very complex information to share with you. I will do my best to break it down in a way that hopefully everyone can grasp.