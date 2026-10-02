This is such a challenging time to be alive, but it is also such an exciting time to be alive.

All of human history has been building up to the moments that we are living in right now, and we are watching one incredible event after another play out right in front of our eyes.

I am expecting so much chaos in the weeks ahead.

So if you think that things are crazy now, just wait, because I am convinced that an entirely new level of insanity is just around the corner.

There has been a surge of new free subscribers to this newsletter lately, but it is the faithful support of the paid subscribers that makes this operation possible. On Fridays, I try to create something extra special for you guys in order to say thank you. One reader recently told me that she looks forward to the Friday articles more than anything else, and that really encouraged me. Thanks to all of you, this newsletter is touching readers in more than 130 different nations, I am able to share the truth on television shows, radio programs and podcasts all over the country, and countless numbers of people are being reached on social media. I stay incredibly busy, and my goal is to impact as many people as I can in as many ways as I can. If it wasn’t for the paid subscribers, none of this would be happening.

And I also want to thank those of you that have been praying for us.

Over the past month a truck drove into the back of one of our vehicles while it was parked, the heater on our very old truck started acting up, the oven in our kitchen broke, and a number of other unexpected things suddenly happened.

Have you ever had a stretch like that where it is just one thing after another?

I am sure that most of you have.

In fact, many of you may be going through such a stretch right now.

But the temporary troubles that we are currently experiencing are not even worth comparing to the troubles that this world will soon be facing.

There is going to be so much confusion as global events go totally haywire, and people are going to need hope.

So let’s give them some hope.

They need to know that history is going somewhere.

And they also need to know that there is someone that holds all of history in His hands.

We aren’t here by accident.

It is all part of a plan.

If you died tonight, where would you go?

Most of you can answer that question.

Most people in the general population cannot.

Yes, we are living in apocalyptic times and they are about to get a whole lot more apocalyptic.

But if you have the proper perspective, that is actually very good news.

So please don’t take the information that I am about to share with you as “bad news”, because it is not.