This is a very difficult time for me.

I apologize for getting this article out late today, but I couldn’t help it.

Our greatly beloved 14-year-old cat named Torti has passed away.

I am dealing with so many emotions right now, and I think that it will help me to write down what I am feeling.

In the fall of 2011, my wife and I went to the pet store to purchase an adorable little kitten that my wife had spotted.

She was a tiny little fuzzball that was so full of life. She was a tortoiseshell cat, and so we named her Torti.

As a kitten, Torti got into so much trouble.

Sometimes when she spotted me she would come running at me at full speed and would leap into the air with her paws stretched out.

When she made contact with me with her claws, it really hurt.

But it was just her way of showing that she loved me.

I remember she loved to sit on my shoulder as I watched the 2011 World Series.

I called her “my rally cat”. Sure enough, the St. Louis Cardinals pulled off some incredible miracles and won the World Series that year.

Eventually she got old enough to start going outside. She would follow me on my long walks through the forest. When she lost sight of me should would meow so that I would let her know where I was. I was always there for her, and she was always there for me.

I have never been around such a loving cat. Just seeing me would be enough to get her to start purring like crazy.

As she got older, she started to develop some very serious health problems.

We cared for her the best that we could, but the vets told us that it was just a matter of time.

But I didn’t think that it would happen so quickly.

I just wanted you all to know why I am in mourning.

My emails have really piled up and I haven’t been able to get to a lot of things.

I apologize for that.

Eventually I will get caught up, but this weekend I think that I need some more time to process what has happened.

I realize that there are so many others that are deeply grieving as well. Over the past few years, millions have died in the wars that have been going on around the globe. In fact, Ukraine alone has lost nearly 2 million people.

Sadly, a lot more people are going to die during the months and years that are ahead.

It is going to be a time of global mourning.

It will be so important for all of us to shine a light in a world that is filled with darkness.

And I want to thank my core supporters for standing with me and helping me to shine my light as brightly as I can.

So much has happened within the past 24 hours, and I have some very important information to share with you today.

The following are 10 big questions that everyone should be asking right now…