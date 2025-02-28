Is the vast majority of the population about to ignore a major sign in the heavens once again? In Luke chapter 21, Jesus specifically instructed us to watch for "signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars" in the days just before His return. There were similar signs surrounding the birth of Christ, but only a handful of "magi" from the Parthian Empire seemed to be paying attention. In our time, so much chaos has erupted in the months following the Great American Eclipse of 2024. We have witnessed the greatest political chaos in Washington D.C. in modern times, there has been chaos in the Middle East, Joe Biden literally pushed us to the brink of nuclear war with Russia, the California fires in January were the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history, 38 volcanoes around the globe have recently erupted, frightening diseases such as H5N1, Monkeypox, Ebola and the Marburg virus are causing chaos in various areas throughout the world, and there is rampant lawlessness all around us. But what we have seen so far is nothing compared to what is coming.

