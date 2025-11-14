There is so much confusion in our society today.

I look around, and I see a society in which everyone is pretty much doing whatever seems right in their own eyes.

And the reason why everyone is doing whatever seems right in their own eyes is because there is no longer a common set of values that unites us.

That is a fundamental problem, because any society that does not share a common foundation will not last for long.

From the time of the founding of the very first British colonies all the way up to the middle of the 20th century, our society was united by the Christian faith.

The population was overwhelmingly Christian, our laws were based on Biblical principles, and there was a common consensus about what was “right” and what was “wrong”.

But now everything has changed.

If we do not like how our society has been “transformed”, we must win the intellectual battle for hearts and minds. It is simply not enough to tell our young people what to think. We must explain to them why certain things are true and other things are not true.

