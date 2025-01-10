The word “apocalyptic” is thrown around a lot these days, but it really does fit what we are witnessing in Los Angeles right now. Thousands of homes and businesses have been wiped off the map, and many of them will never be rebuilt. We have never seen anything like this, and this crisis is far from over because the largest fires are still not under control.

Some extremely shocking new details have emerged, but before I get to that I want to thank those of you that make this newsletter possible. Because of you, people in more than 100 different nations are getting exposed to the truth each week.

For years, we have been warned about the potential for this sort of a scenario in Southern California. Just within the past several hours, we have learned more about the horrific damage caused by these fires, the empty reservoir in Pacific Palisades, the widespread looting that has been taking place, and what Mayor Karen Bass has really been doing behind the scenes…