Are things about to get really crazy in the Middle East?

Israel’s Muslim neighbors are extremely angry about what Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to do, and meanwhile the Sea of Galilee just turned “blood red” and 6 planets are getting ready to line up in the sky.

The information that I have to share with you today is so important. But first, I want to say an enormous “thank you” to those of you that are paid subscribers, because without you this newsletter would not exist. Each week, this newsletter goes out to people in more than 100 different countries, and when you sign up for a paid subscription you literally make yourself part of that effort. This is a very challenging time for us, and so every single paid subscriber is greatly, greatly valued and appreciated.

It is our goal to reach as many people as we possibly can while there is still time to do so, and right now global events are moving at a speed that is absolutely breathtaking.