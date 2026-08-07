All of human history has been building up to a grand crescendo, and we get to be here for it.

I have said this many times before, and I will continue to say it because everyone on the entire planet needs to hear it.

In 2026 more happens in a single day than used to happen in an entire month, and more happens in a single month than used to happen in an entire year.

Unlike so many other prominent voices, I cover a very broad range of topics in my articles.

But no matter what I may be covering on a particular day, I am always pointing people in the exact same direction.

You see, the truth is that I am not just sharing great information.

I am sharing great information with a purpose.

That makes all the difference in the world.

I have been accused of constantly sharing “bad news”, but if you have the correct perspective everything that I am writing about is actually incredibly good news.

The information that I share is evidence that what we believe is true.

The information that I share also gives people hope, because it shows that human history is going somewhere.

If you love the global system and the things that the global system provides, the information that I share will certainly seem like bad news.

But if you understand that God has told us history in advance and that global events are building up to an ending that is far greater than any of us even have the words to describe, there is no way that you cannot be incredibly excited about the future.

I endeavor to shine a light in the darkness, and people in approximately two-thirds of the nations on the entire planet are touched by my work each week. But I don’t want to stop there. I want to have a bigger impact than ever before, and so I want to find new methods that will allow me to expose millions to the truth. But I could not do that without those of you that are paid subscribers, because those of you that are paid subscribers make this operation possible.

I hope that these articles deeply inspire you.

I really do.

So many of the things that we have been waiting for are literally happening right in front of our eyes.

In fact, there have been some extremely important developments just within the past 24 hours…