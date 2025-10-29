We tend to love movies that bring our heroes right to the edge of disaster before someone comes along to save the day.

But real life is not always like that.

In real life, sometimes we come right to the brink of disaster and we go tumbling over the edge.

So what will the beginning of November bring us?

Will we be given a last minute reprieve, or will we get a horror show?

Somehow I think that it is quite appropriate that the deadline that we are facing on November 1st literally falls on the day after Halloween this year.

On Halloween our society celebrates nightmares, and the following day a real life nightmare could actually begin.