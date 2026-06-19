Why can’t they understand what is happening?

I always thought that we would be the generation that finally got it.

I just assumed that there would be no way that we would miss the signs.

But I was wrong.

Events of immense historic importance are happening all around us, and yet most of the population is running around as if everything is going to be just fine.

So as they continue to cry out “peace and safety”, sudden destruction will unexpectedly arrive.

War, famine, pestilence and colossal natural disasters are in our future.

Of course this is not what most people are expecting.

And there are so many prominent voices, and that includes prominent voices that once spoke the truth, that are now saying things that are absolutely vile. Repulsive ideologies are spreading like wildfire, and I have never seen more confusion than I am seeing right now.

If someone is proclaiming a message of hate, that is a major red flag right there.

We are supposed to love everyone on the entire planet.

That includes those that have done some of the most evil things imaginable.

There is nobody that is out of the reach of my Jesus. He can take the broken pieces of anyone’s life and turn them into a beautiful thing.

There are former convicts that are now doing amazing work.

And there are former terrorists that are now sharing the gospel wherever they go.

So I am just going to continue to proclaim a message of love.

If some people don’t like that, it is too bad for them.

Of course we are against the evil that is destroying lives all over the world.

If we do the things that God tells us to do, we will be blessed.

If we do not do the things that God tells us to do, we will be cursed.

Sadly, our world is in deep rebellion against God, and we can see the consequences of this rebellion all around us.

So we must shine a light in the darkness.

My goal is to shine my light as brightly as I can, and my articles go out to people living in two-thirds of the nations on the entire planet each week. I want to thank those of you that are paid subscribers for making this possible, and I also want to encourage long-time readers that have never become core supporters to step up and become part of the team.

There are so few prominent voices that are telling the truth these days.

And many of the prominent voices that once did such a great job have passed away in recent years.

We live in a world that desperately needs to hear the truth.

And the truth is that we really are living in the end times.

That is a message of hope, because when people realize that God told us history in advance there is no way that they can deny that the Bible is true.

I believe that the end times warning message is the number one tool that we will have to point people to Jesus during the chaotic days that are ahead of us.

We aren’t here by accident.

If God didn’t want you to be here, you wouldn’t be here.

We were born for such a time as this, and it is time for all of us to rise up and become the people that we were created to be.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to fulfill the destiny that God has set before you.

For some reason, God has placed us at the most dramatic time in all of human history, and that should deeply excite you.

We get to be here for the wildest chapters of the story, and there is going to be so much for us to do.

I have some very important information to share with all of you today, and I think that you are really going to be blessed by it.