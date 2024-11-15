Can you feel it?

There is an eerie calm in the air, but it won’t last long.

Many are using this time of calm to party, but instead they should be using it to prepare for what is coming next.

In recent weeks, we have been preparing for the next chapter of our work. We reach millions of people all over the planet through our articles, our books, our newsletter and our interviews. We have also been preparing to relaunch our YouTube channel, and so please bookmark it so that you won’t miss anything. We work incredibly hard, but without God we could do nothing. He is multiplying our efforts, and now we want to take things to the next level. I can’t thank those of you that are paid subscribers enough, because you make all of this possible.

We are in a really weird time right now.

Let me try to explain what I mean by that.