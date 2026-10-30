Is it just a coincidence that governments all over the world are warning their citizens to stockpile food and water at the same time that the U.S. Army is practicing digging mass graves, World War III is on the verge of dramatically escalating, tech stocks are absolutely crashing, and this month is being called “Black October” because of the “AI hackpocalypse” that we are currently witnessing? Just hours ago, North Korean hackers pulled off the largest crypto heist in history, and many experts openly acknowledge that the number of successful AI cyberattacks is inevitably going to keep rising. The crypto heist is huge news, but it is being overshadowed by a tech stock crash of epic proportions. Literally trillions of dollars of tech stock wealth has been suddenly wiped out this month alone. Unfortunately, our problems could soon greatly escalate because it appears that more fighting is about to erupt in the Middle East.

On Fridays, I publish an extra long article for my paid subscribers as a way to thank them for making this operation possible. Millions of people are being exposed to the truth because of you. Thank you for being part of my team.

One of the reasons why so many people have been following my work for years is because I always have great information to share, and today I am going to cover a whole bunch of different topics in rapid fire fashion…