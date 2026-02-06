As Americans get ready for the weekend and prepare to enjoy their Super Bowl parties, most of them have absolutely no idea that all of their lives are about to change dramatically.

Negotiations with Iran are just for show. The White House wants to demonstrate that they tried to find a peaceful solution with Iran. As for the Iranians, they are desperately hoping that if they can just keep delaying an attack for as long as possible, eventually they will be able to avoid a war altogether without ever having to make significant compromises on any of the most important issues.

There have been some major developments just within the past few hours, and I will be discussing those below.

At this moment, I believe that we are standing on the threshold of an extremely apocalyptic chapter in human history.

Once missiles start flying all over the place in the Middle East, everything will change.

So that is why the developments that have just happened within the past several hours are so important.