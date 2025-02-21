I am about to share some numbers with you that are just staggering. These numbers reveal the truth about what is going to happen to America, but hardly anyone is talking about them. If we do not change course, there is no future for our country. But who else is willing to say such a thing in this day and age? Most prominent voices are tickling people’s ears by telling them exactly what they want to hear. If I had chosen to do the same thing, a lot of doors would have opened for me and I would have been a lot more popular than I am now. But I will not sell out. My job is to share the unadulterated truth with a world that desperately needs it, because the hour is very late. Those of you that have chosen to become core supporters make that work possible, and I can’t thank you enough because every single paid subscription is greatly needed.