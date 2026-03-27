We really are living in apocalyptic times, and what we are going to experience during the months and years that are ahead of us will be the greatest wake up call that humanity has ever experienced.

As our world is shaken by war, economic problems, famine, pestilence and historic natural disasters, I believe that millions upon millions of people will start waking up and seeking the truth.

That is one of the reasons why this newsletter is so important.

Together, we can point people in the right direction.

Earlier today, I came across a very interesting article that discussed the fact that the number of people that believe that we are living in apocalyptic times is rising…

The older pattern was simple. The doomsday crowd stocked ammo and freeze‑dried lasagna while everyone else stocked index funds. Today, the prepper aesthetic has gone mainstream. Urbanites who mock “bunker bros” now keep a mental bug‑out plan, know which friends own land and have at least googled “How many days can a human live without tap water.” The new apocalyptic coalition is a strange one. It includes evangelical Christians waiting for the Rapture, climate activists convinced we have blown past every tipping point, and AI researchers gaming out scenarios where the machine stops taking instructions.

It is a good thing that more people are starting to understand that human history is building up to a grand crescendo.

But there is also a tremendous amount of confusion out there, and so many prominent voices are pointing people in the wrong direction.

If you believe that we are pointing people in the right direction, I would encourage you to join our effort.

It is much later than most people think that it is. Chaos is erupting all over the globe, and we are trying to share the truth with as many people as we can while there is still time to do so. Each week, this newsletter is read by people in more than 120 different countries. We have more free subscribers than ever before, and that is great news. But economic times are tough, and the vast majority of our readers cannot afford to support our work. The level of new paid support has been very low in 2026, and we really need some additional core supporters. So we are asking those that are currently free subscribers to consider upgrading to the next level.

On Fridays, I try to find something very special to share with the paid subscribers as a way to say “thank you” for making this operation possible.

What I have to share with you today is absolutely stunning.