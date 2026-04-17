It is crazy how much things can change in just 24 hours.

But in this case, has the reality of what is happening in the Middle East actually changed or is it just our perception of what is happening in the Middle East that has changed?

To a certain extent, I feel like we are all living in an episode of the Twilight Zone right now.

Some of the things that we are hearing on the mainstream media and on social media do not correspond with reality at all.

So in this article I am going to try to break down what is taking place in a way that hopefully everyone can understand.

But first I want to say a huge “thank you” to my greatly cherished paid subscribers. Each and every one of you is such an important member of the team, because without you this operation would simply not be possible.

Today I have some very good news to share with you, and I also have some very bad news to share with you.

Which would you like first?