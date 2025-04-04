In Dearborn, Michigan the Islamic call to prayer is broadcast very loudly five times a day using enormous loudspeakers that can be heard all over the city. More than half of the population of Dearborn is now made up of people of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry, and more Muslims are arriving all the time.

Last month, the mayor of Paterson, New Jersey publicly declared that his city is the “capital of Palestine in the United States” and “the fourth holiest city in the world” during a celebration that marked the beginning of Ramadan. More than 30,000 Muslims now live in Paterson, and that enabled them to elect a Muslim as their mayor.

Now Muslims in Texas want to create a similar community just 40 miles away from Dallas. In this article I am going to talk about that, and I am also going to address the horrifying stock market crash that we are witnessing.