We have seen so many things happen in 2026 that I didn’t think that I would ever see in my entire lifetime.

In fact, we have seen things happen in just the past 24 hours that I didn’t think that I would ever see in my entire lifetime.

The pace at which technology is advancing is difficult for me to comprehend.

Meanwhile, society is coming apart at the seams all around us and it appears that a significant portion of the population has gone totally insane.

If it feels like the story of human history is reaching a crescendo, that is because the story of human history really is reaching a crescendo.

2,000 years ago, there were about 200 million people living in the world.

Today, there are about 8 billion people living in the world.

So the total population of the globe is approximately 40 times higher than it was 2,000 years ago.

Most of the 8 billion people that are living on our planet right now will not live to a ripe old age.

In fact, the vast majority of them will die much sooner than they were anticipating.

That means that the clock is ticking, and we have work to do.

On Fridays, I write a special article for the core supporters that are making it possible for this operation to reach people in more than 130 different countries all over the globe. The rest of the time, I am trying to share the truth with as many people as I possibly can in as many ways as I possibly can. I use this Substack, multiple websites, the 10 books that I have written, social media and the countless interviews that I do with podcasters, television shows and radio programs to shine a light in a world that is getting darker all the time. I greatly value every single individual that has chosen to be part of the team, and I can’t thank you enough.

As most of you already know, my Friday articles are typically significantly longer than my normal articles, and today will be no exception.

I have a very long list of things to share with you, because so much is going on in our world right now.

Let me start with something that just blew my mind…