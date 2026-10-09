We were assured that this wasn’t going to happen.

But it is happening.

As you will see below, it appears that Hurricane Isaias is about to become a Category 4 storm.

Originally, we were told that it would be a Category 2 storm at most.

There is a world of difference between a Category 2 storm and a Category 4 storm.

When Hurricane Katrina finally made landfall in 2005, it did so as a Category 3 storm.

So that should give you some idea of the danger that the Gulf Coast is facing at this moment.

There is so much information that I want to share with you today, but first I wanted to acknowledge the feedback that I received about yesterday’s article about Henry Gruver. It received a ton of attention and it was shared very widely on social media.

Would you all like to see more articles like that?

I want to hear from my core supporters on this, because without my core supporters this newsletter would not exist. The only reason it goes out to people in more than 130 different countries each week is because of you. I cannot thank you enough, and I want you to know that I greatly value every single one of my core supporters.

Within the past 24 hours, a wonderful lady named Sandy Lewis became the newest paid subscriber.

Thank you Sandy.

These Friday articles are for paid subscribers like Sandy, because paid subscribers like Sandy provide the fuel for this outreach that is literally touching millions of lives all over the globe.

Now let me get to the latest information about Hurricane Isaias…