We have been hearing about a potential attack on Iran for weeks.

Are the U.S. and Israel about to pull the trigger?

I have some very alarming information to share with you today.

But first I want to explain why I publish articles such as this one. Each week, I write a special article for my paid subscribers as a way to say thank you for making this operation possible. People in more than 130 different countries are being exposed to the truth because of you. I can’t thank you enough for choosing to be part of the team.

In recent days, global events have really begun to accelerate.

Iran seems to think that the U.S. and Israel could start a major military operation at any moment.

In fact, the Iranians appear to believe that the United States could actually use a nuclear weapon against the underground facility at Pickaxe Mountain.