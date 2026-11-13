I am experiencing some very strong emotions right now.

So much has started to happen, and so much is about to start happening, and yet so few people seem to understand what we are witnessing.

I always imagined that by the time we got to this stage far more people would be awake.

But instead, confusion and deception are both running rampant all around us.

Everywhere I look, prominent voices are enticing people by telling them exactly what they want to hear.

Meanwhile, another state just approved abortion all the way up to birth, we are killing more than a million babies a year, just about every form of abominable sexual perversion that you can possibly imagine is exploding in our society right now, our entertainment industry is exporting our incredibly filthy culture to the rest of the planet, and just about every major institution in this country is absolutely teeming with evil.

Many of the good men and women that were warning us about the relentless decline of our society have now passed away.

To a very large degree, they have been replaced by vipers, rats and weasels that insist that there will never be any serious consequences for our actions and that everything will work out just fine if we just listen to them.

But that isn’t the truth.

Today was one of those days when I felt quite alone.

Yes, there are others that are also warning about the same things that I am warning about, but we are very solidly in the minority.

Sadly, even though so many of the things that we have been warning about for years are literally happening right in front of our eyes, the vast majority of the population is in a state of denial because most of the prominent voices in our society are tickling their ears with delusional theories based on wishful thinking.

There has never been a greater need for the truth than right now.

On Fridays, I normally write an extra long article covering a broad range of topics as a way to say thank you to my core supporters, because without the support of my core supporters this operation would not be possible.

Because of your faithful support, this Substack newsletter goes out to people in more than 130 countries every week.

In addition, my wife and I have been reaching countless others through our articles, interviews, videos, books and social media accounts.

We are sounding the alarm about what is really coming as loudly as we can, and I can’t thank you enough for allowing us to do that.

My goal is to have a bigger impact than ever before in 2027, because the clock is ticking and time is rapidly slipping away.

So much has happened over the past 24 hours, and I am going to touch on a long list of important topics today.