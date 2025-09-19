If you think that the first eight and a half months of 2025 have been insane, just wait until you see what happens next.

So many of the major trends that we have been anticipating are playing out right in front of our eyes, and it greatly frustrates me that the vast majority of the population is still asleep.

As I was putting this article together today, I realized that it is really long. There was no way to avoid that, because so much is going on right now.

Before I get into the information that I have to share today, I want to say a huge “thank you” to the paid subscribers. Those of you that have joined the ranks of our core supporters make all of this possible. People in more than 100 countries are hearing the truth each week because of you, and we can’t thank you enough for being part of the team.

Right now, my wife and I are preparing for the next chapter of our work. We work incredibly hard, but without God we could do nothing. He is multiplying our efforts, and now we want to take things to the next level. I can’t thank those of you that are paid subscribers enough, because without you we would not be able to do what we do.

As all of you can see, our nation has now entered a very dangerous new chapter.

Civil unrest has become commonplace, and there was just another very disturbing incident in Chicago.