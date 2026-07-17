When you can literally see the flames of a very large wildfire burning from your own home, it really changes your perspective on things.

I knew that this was a historic wildfire season.

In fact, there have already been more than 40,000 fires in the United States so far this year.

But a couple of nights ago that became very real to me when I saw the flames for myself.

Apparently the flames of this particular wildfire got as high as 40 feet as they roared through heavily forested areas.

And I could see it happening with my own eyes.

Fortunately, the firefighters have done a great job and have pushed the fire away from populated areas.

But in other areas of the United States and Canada, people have not been so fortunate.

In fact, as you will see in this article, there are over 700 active wildfires in Canada right now, and the smoke from those wildfires is causing major problems from the Midwest to the east coast.

Meanwhile, the Middle East is erupting in flames as the war with Iran escalates to a very dangerous new level.

The information that I have to share with you in this article is so important, because we aren’t being told the truth by the mainstream media.

But first, I wanted to thank my core supporters for making this operation possible. For years, my work has been an essential source of information for people all over the globe. But my goal is not to just share information. What I am actually sharing is evidence that is designed to change minds and change hearts. I could not keep doing this without your help. Thanks to our collective efforts, the truth is reaching those that are trapped in darkness in more than two-thirds of the nations on the entire planet each week.

Even though more has happened in 2026 than in any other year since I started writing, there is more confusion than ever out there.

So many prominent voices are leading people in the wrong direction, and much of the population is so confused that they don’t know which way to turn.

The historic events that we are witnessing all around us are not happening by accident.

The truth is that we really are living in apocalyptic times, and things are about to get a whole lot crazier.