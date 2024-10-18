It may be hard to believe, but this campaign season is almost at an end. Millions of Americans have already voted, and millions more will vote before we get to Election Day on November 5th. Donald Trump has been surging in the polls, and many on the right are now predicting a Trump landslide in the Electoral College. But many on the left are still very confident that Kamala Harris will win. Ultimately, one side or the other is going to experience the letdown of a lifetime.

Before I get to what has been happening to Trump supporters in Pennsylvania, I want to say a huge “thank you” to my paid subscribers. Those of you that have joined the ranks of my core supporters make this newsletter possible. People in more than 100 different countries are hearing the truth each month because of you, and I can’t thank you enough for being part of the team. Hopefully more people will choose to become paid subscribers this month, because this has been a very difficult time.

I have heard from a number of people that have been feeling very stressed lately. Without a doubt, this is a time when it will be so easy to give in to stress. Global events have started to go haywire, and Election Day is just a little more than two weeks away.