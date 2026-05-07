When I first heard the news that a few people on a cruise ship had been infected by hantavirus, I was not concerned. After all, there have been so many times in the past when the mainstream media breathlessly reported on “an outbreak on a cruise ship” and it didn’t turn out to be a big deal at all. And there have been so many times in the past when various diseases have been overhyped. But now that we have more information, I am very concerned about this hantavirus outbreak.

If someone wanted to cause the next great global pandemic, a modified version of hantavirus would be a great way to do it, and in this article I will explain why…