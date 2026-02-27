It looks like Iran may be out of time.

The Iranians have been stringing negotiations along for quite a while, but they have never been willing to agree to any of the core concessions that the Trump administration has been seeking.

Unfortunately for them, it appears that President Trump’s patience has run out.

I apologize for getting this report out a bit later than usual today. It has been a very tough week for me. I had to cancel a major interview earlier this week, but I have kept dragging myself to my desk and have just kept writing. It means so much to me that so many of you appreciate my hard work. Without your support, there is no way that I could keep going.

We are literally right on the brink of one of the most important events that we have been waiting for all these years.

It appears that a “final showdown” with Iran could literally begin at any moment. After reviewing the fresh intel that I have to share with you today, I think that you will agree.