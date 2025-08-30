There are so many important things going on in our world right now that I couldn’t possibly write about them all.

But I try to cover as much as I can.

I don’t know anyone that covers a broader range of cutting edge topics than I do, and in this article I am going to cover an enormous amount of shocking information in rapid-fire fashion.

Everything that I am going to share with you today is related to one overall theme.

As you read through the article, let’s see if you can guess it.