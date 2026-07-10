Everywhere that I look, I see chaos.

Our world is being afflicted by wars, political upheaval, droughts, pestilences and historic natural disasters.

So many of the major pieces of the puzzle are coming together simultaneously, and we really do find ourselves in the midst of a “perfect storm”.

And yet the vast majority of the population is deeply confused and has no idea what is actually going on.

One of the things that I am trying to accomplish is to help people see the bigger picture.

I endeavor to be one of the very best sources of information on the entire Internet, and that is why many of you that have been with me for more than a decade still consider my articles to be a “must read” every day.

But I am not just sharing information.

What I am doing is sharing information with a purpose.

I want to make as big of a difference in the lives of others that I possibly can, and I will be searching for even more ways to do this more effectively.

If it wasn’t for my incredibly faithful core supporters, I wouldn’t be able to continue doing what I do. Sadly, the level of new support has been very low during the summer months. We really need more readers to partner with us, and my hope is that many that are blessed by these articles will be moved to do that during this very challenging time.

So much has changed over the past week.

I need to remind myself that we are not living in normal times anymore.

Global events are moving forward at an astounding pace, and there have been some very important developments within just the past few hours.