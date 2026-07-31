When tens of thousands of military-age men suddenly come storming over your border, that is called an invasion.

What we have been witnessing in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla the past few days is beyond chilling, and this is only just the beginning.

673 million people around the world go to bed hungry every night, and that number is rapidly growing.

266 million people in 47 countries are experiencing acute food insecurity. That figure is at an all-time high and it has nearly doubled since 2016.

In the months ahead, wars, pestilences and the Super El Niño that has now begun will greatly intensify the global food crisis.

My point is that vast numbers of extremely desperate people are going to want to flee the “have not” nations and come pouring into the “have” nations.

But the number of extremely desperate people is growing in wealthy nations too.

We are headed for a global societal meltdown, and I have been doing my best to sound the alarm. I warned about exactly what we are witnessing right now years in advance, and I got a lot of criticism for being way ahead of the curve. I want to thank those of you that have stood with me all these years for helping me to share the truth with a lost and dying world that desperately needs it. I could not do what I do without the assistance of my core supporters.

The things that we have seen over the past 48 hours have been absolutely crazy, and the information that I have to share today will chill many of you to the core.