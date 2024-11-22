There was so much euphoria in the immediate aftermath of the election, but a dramatic turn of events this week suddenly has everyone talking about World War III.

If you have been following my work for a long time, then you already know that I have been one of the few voices that have been consistently warning about this type of scenario for many years.

In addition to warning the world through my articles, my books and the interviews that I do, now I am consistently producing video content. We are trying to reach as many people as we can in as many ways that we can, and if you believe in what we are doing I hope that you will support our efforts.

As we head into the week of Thanksgiving, the mood around the world is generally not very cheerful this year. In fact, the CEO of one of our largest “too big to fail” banks literally believes that World War III has started.