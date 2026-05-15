Can you feel it too?

I feel like we are in a period of relative calm before a massive storm erupts.

I will be watching the Middle East so closely, because once fighting flares up again I believe that we will witness a series of events that nobody is going to be able to stop.

And as I will explain in this article, fighting could literally begin again at any moment.

The information in this article is so important. But before I get into it, I want to explain why I write articles that are only for those that are paid subscribers. On a regular basis, I share bonus content with my paid subscribers as a way to say thank you. Without the help of those of you that are paid subscribers, I would not be able to share the truth with people living in more than 130 different countries every single week. This newsletter is read by people living in Russia, China, Iran and many other closed societies. You make all of this possible, and so normally on Friday I try to do something to return the favor.

We really are living in apocalyptic times, and the clock is ticking.

Thank you for helping me to sound the alarm.

Today, I want to start by discussing something deeply insidious that the global elite have planned.

The global elite envision a future in which virtually all of us have computer chips implanted in our brains.