I would like to wish each and every one of you a very happy 2025. Even though this year is going to be filled with great challenges, I believe that this can be a great year for all of us as long as we have the right perspective. History is heading somewhere, and each one of us is here for a reason. As this world becomes a darker place, let us choose to be a light to those that are in desperate need of the truth.

The transition from 2024 to 2025 has been quite “interesting”. The U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument, the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center were all struck by lightning on New Year’s Eve, and then on New Year’s Day there were terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas. On top of all that, now there are reports that hospitals in China are suddenly being overwhelmed and Joe Biden is seriously considering bombing Iran’s nuclear program.