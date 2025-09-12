Charlie Kirk was born the year after I graduated from college.

He was such a young man, but he accomplished so much.

He started Turning Point USA when he was just 18 years old.

What were you doing when you were 18?

Personally, I was still very immature at that time.

He could have told himself that he was too young to make a difference, but he didn’t.

And so by the age of 31 he had become a legend.

Needless to say, it isn’t just young people that can turn the world upside down.

At any age, you can make a decision to step out in faith and take bold action.

Personally, I really didn’t start having a huge impact until I was about 40, and now thanks to your help my work is touching people in more than 100 different nations every week.

Charlie Kirk could not have accomplished what he accomplished without a team, and that is definitely true in my case as well. I can’t thank you enough for being a part of this team, because more support is greatly needed right now, and I could not do what I do without all of you.

There are some very important things that I have to share with all of you today.

Let me start with a very emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk.