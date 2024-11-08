All over America, we are simultaneously watching a tremendous outpouring of positive emotion and a tremendous outpouring of negative emotion. It is going to be so important to be level-headed during the days that are in front of us, because so much is going to change and global events are going to start moving at a blistering pace. At this moment, the vast majority of the population has no idea what our short-term future is going to look like, but they will understand soon enough.

Please keep us in prayer. So much is going on and my schedule has been so crazy. In addition to cranking out articles, I have been doing a bunch of major interviews, I have been renovating a space for video production, and I have been promoting my new book which systematically lays out the evidence for the Christian faith. We are reaching people in more than 100 different countries each month through our efforts, and we need your help as we take things to the next level. Every single paid subscription makes a huge difference, and if you have already decided to be one of our core supporters I can’t thank you enough.