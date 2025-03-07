We have witnessed very important developments within the past 24 hours that I need to share with you. I am extremely concerned about what just happened, and I will explain why in this article. But before I get to that, I wanted to comment on something that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just said…

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday acknowledged some signs of weakness in the U.S. economy. “Could we be seeing that this economy that we inherited starting to roll a bit? Sure. And look, there’s going to be a natural adjustment as we move away from public spending to private spending,” Bessent said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “The market and the economy have just become hooked. We’ve become addicted to this government spending, and there’s going to be a detox period,” he added.

What he said is quite true.

The U.S. economy is most certainly “starting to roll a bit”, and a very painful “detox period” is ahead.

I am glad that the Trump administration is being honest about this.

